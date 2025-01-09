His Ex Girlfriend Was A Nightmare, So His Buddy Took The Nuts And Bolts For Her Furniture So She Couldn’t Assemble It

They say friendship is stronger than romance. Interpret that how you like, but a true friend will have great empathy for what you’re going through.

See how this man’s friend may have taken empathy and loyalty too far…

Ex has a screw loose My son was 28 and married to a total loon. Needy, moody, tried to isolate him from us. He did everything he could to make her happy. Then she admitted to having an affair. The only reason she told him is she got herpes. So he kicked her out.

Some may call the following destiny.

The only reason the day the movers came to get her stuff my son’s friend came over to act as a buffer. My son stayed out of the way as they loaded up her boxes, bookshelves and bed frame. The friend offered to help dismantle the furniture so she could get out faster. When it was all done the friend went to my son and said, “I’m proud of you. You didn’t get mad or cause a scene. You deserve a reward. Hold out your hand.” My son held out his hand and the friend dumped in an assortment of hardware. Screws, bolts, nuts, washers and so on. The friend said that as he took the furniture apart he’d pocket some of the hardware so she wouldn’t be able to reassemble them.

Others may call it excessive.

The shelves wouldn’t attach in the bookshelf, the bed frame had just enough hardware to hold the shape but not enough to support a mattress, the springs in the futon weren’t attached to anything so if you sat down you’d fall straight through. He also poked pinholes in her cleaning supplies so they’d leak very slowly unless they got squeezed in which case they’d really leak. Did that with her bottles of syrup, vinegar, cooking oil, etc. Guaranteed mess. Finally, the piece de resistance: he poked a hole in her diaphragm that he found in a box of her clothes.

Here is what folks are saying.

Whatever you say, bro.

Are you okay? Who hurt you?

Wanna bet?

Good point. Or she could get or pass on HIV or something else. Not okay.

You can be loyal without doing most of what he described.

This sounds like a country song.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.