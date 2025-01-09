His Micromanaging Coworker Demanded Better Cybersecurity, So He Made Unique Passwords For Everything She Needed To Access

Finding fault with everything is a good way to make enemies at your job — or anywhere.

At the very least, doing this will make things difficult for you. See how this fed up staff member coped with his coworker.

Judge me doing my job, eh? I work an office job in charge of finance for a European company. There’s this mean single woman reaching her 50s at work that always feels the need and privilege to judge everyone else. Her judging ranges from anything to how people do their jobs, their personal life choices, and even their personality and what they wear.

And everyone’s patience with her is wearing thin.

The economy has been tough recently and pressure is high within the team, and this has manifested into lots of friction and complaints in all directions, mostly coming from her. One of the many complaints directed at me was that I wasn’t protecting our sensitive data enough, saving our monthly reports in a shared drive for others to access. It has been this way for decades before I joined and no one was any issues with it, with the said sensitive data often printed out and stuck on walls anyway. Normally I just ignore the complaints and carry on my work, as both me and my boss are good at ignoring noisy complaints with no reasoning behind.

But the comes a simple and satisfying solution.

But this time I decided to maliciously comply, and now have set unique passwords for each and every file with remotely sensitive data. Now not only does she need to keep track of all the passwords I’ve set, she also now has no access to some data that me and my boss decided was no longer appropriate for her to see. This includes what budget we have for some of her operating expenses. We also now require proof of said costs, otherwise that budget is gone.

