His Roommates Kept Messing With The Thermostat And Made His Room Freezing Cold, So He Made It Appear Broken So That His Room Would Stay Nice And Toasty

Houses with poor circulation are difficult to live in. Like the bears in the Goldilocks story, it’s either too cold or too hot.

Imagine living in a house where the top floor is 20 degrees warmer than the bottom floor. It would be hard to find a temperature that would make everyone happy.

See how the guy in this story put an end to his roommate’s fight for control of the thermostat.

Can’t compromise on temperature? Okay, I’ll make your room a sauna! I shared a bad old college house with 8 guys. It had rooms tucked away everywhere including a converted walk-in closet and converted dining room. It had no insulation and the HVAC was all messed up. In the winter there was literally a 20 degree difference between the basement (where I slept) and the upstairs rooms.

Their workaround doesn’t go well.

The “compromise” was to set the thermostat on the main floor at 70 so I’d be at 60 in the basement and the upstairs would be 80. I’d use a space heater and they would Crack the window. The upstairs guys kept getting fed up with the 80 degrees so they’d turn the thermostat all the way down in the middle of the night.

But he knew how to handle it.

I kept waking up in a 50 degree room. So I wired a thermostat in parallel to the one on the main floor and put it in my room. I then set it to a cozy 75-80 degrees. The guys kept messing with the main thermostat to no avail and were ticked at the “broken” furnace. It was wonderfully warm in my room from that point on and the upstairs guys cooked!

Maybe they should’ve traded rooms instead.

