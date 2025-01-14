Holiday Heart Syndrome Isn’t As Festive As It Sounds

We all want to be able to have fun, relax, and enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

Your heart, though, wants me to tell you that for some people, that’s not the best idea.

Holiday Heart Syndrome (HHS) is a dangerous medical condition that occurs when someone binges on alcohol a little too hard while celebrating the end of the year.

Blake Smith, a cardiac specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham, says it was first described around 50 years ago.

“It was noted that multiple patients were being hospitalized with cardiac arrythmias, particular atrial fibrillation, after binge drinking alcohol. These events were noted to be more frequent around weekends and holidays, when people are more prone to binge drinking.”

Drinking too much alcohol in a short period of time can lead to irregular rhythms or palpitations, and a few studies have suggested this is down to a combination of factors.

One is that alcohol consumption is linked to a disruption in the body’s electrical signaling, and another is that alcohol dehydrates you and causes a bump in your resting heart rate.

Holiday Heart Syndrome can also be caused by a diet high in saturated fats and salt, which a lot of people indulge in over the holidays.

Atrial fibrillation is no laughing matter.

“It puts patients at an increased risk of stroke, especially in the setting of other risk factors, like high blood pressure and diabetes.”

There are some signs you should look out for if you feel like you might have overdone it at a celebration.

“The most common symptom is usually the sudden onset of palpitations, where someone feels like their heart is beating fast or irregularly. These palpitations can be intermittent or continuous. It might also be associated with shortness of breath, dizziness or chest pain, and elevated heart rate.”

In more than 90% of cases these symptoms clear up within 12-24 hours but you shouldn’t ignore them. If you continue to drink, you’re more likely to develop a chronic heart issue.

“While enjoying the holidays is important, moderation is key to keeping it heart-healthy. Staying hydrated and not neglecting regular physical activity will also help. The best way to avoid holiday heart syndrome is to avoid binge drinking. In general, it is recommended to not exceed more than one drink per day for women, or two drinks per day for men.”

Have fun out there, but stay safe.

You’ll want to be around for the holidays next year, too.

