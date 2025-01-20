‘I wanna open every single package.’ – Amazon Delivery Driver Was Fired While She Still Had A Truck Full Of Packages To Be Delivered

What’s a worker supposed to do if they get fired in the middle of a shift and there’s still important tasks to be done?

That’s what happened to an Amazon driver named JaLeeyna and she posted a video on TikTok to tell viewers about what went down and how she handled the situation.

She told viewers, “Amazon Flex terminated my account because their support person put in that I never picked up my route.”

But JaLeeyna had picked up her packages. She explained, “What happened was the roads were icy. I told them, ‘I can’t do this route. I’m not gone be able to finish it in time.’”

The folks at Amazon told her she had to return the packages.

She continued, “When I go back into the app, this guy marked it as I never picked up the route. I’m pretty sure there’s some ****** off people because they was expecting to get their packages about five nights ago.”

JaLeeyna added, “I wanna open every single package and resell everything, just because.”

Amazon bosses strike again!

