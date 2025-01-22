Man Asks His House Guests To Change Clothes Before They Enter His Home, But When One Friend Refused He Started Second-Guessing Himself

For some people, germs can be really scary.

AITA for requiring that guests change clothes before they sit on my furniture? I’m 20M and I live alone. I’m a very neat person. My mother kept our house pristine growing up. I helped her for as long as I can remember.

This man got concerned about germs.

I recently moved into my own place. I started thinking about how many germs from outside we bring into our houses. I always change out of my clothes as soon as I get home, but whenever I have guests, they don’t. I have no idea where they’ve been or what their clothes have been exposed to.

So, he enforced a rule about changing clothes for house guests.

About a month ago, I bought a bunch of those clear disposable rain coats. I started asking people who I invited over. They could bring a change of fresh clothes to change into or wear one of the coats before they sit on my furniture. I also offer to wash the clothes that they change out of if they want to.

His girlfriend and family didn’t see an issue.

My girlfriend doesn’t have a problem with this. She started to just leave clothes at my place. My mom and my little sister have also been okay with this new rule. But I invited a friend over yesterday. I told them about the clothes thing before they came.

His friend thought it was a joke.

When they got here, they were surprised that I actually enforced it. They said, “You’ve got to be kidding me.” I told them, “No, I’m serious,” and then they left. They haven’t been answering my messages either.

His mom thought he might have been too much.

I was talking to my mom about it today . She said it was pretty excessive and unreasonable to expect everybody to do it. I disagree, but I’m kind of second-guessing myself. Am I in the wrong here?

I’ve never heard of someone enforcing a rule like this before. It seems a little extreme.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person thinks OP needs professional help.

Another person advises him to get help.

Your mom is right, says this person.

This user doesn’t want to pass judgment.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this person.

We all have weird fears, but this one’s gotta be the craziest.

