Manager Says ‘No’ to Girl Scout Cookies, So Coworker Starts Office Gossip and Passive-Aggressive Cookie War

When a new manager declined to buy Girl Scout cookies from a team member, citing celiac disease, she thought it was a reasonable boundary.

Instead, it sparked a passive-aggressive cookie controversy that’s dividing the office.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to buy Girl Scout cookies from my coworker? I (36F) am a new manager at my office. I started about 4 months ago, and while I’ve been trying to get to know my team, I still don’t have all the dynamics figured out. One of my team members recently asked me to buy Girl Scout cookies from his daughter and I said I couldn’t because I have celiac disease which makes me allergic to the cookies. He suggested I purchase a box and give it to a friend or family member because it would mean a lot to him and his kid.

Sorry, can’t buy cookies to make up for the crumbs you’re leaving in professional boundaries.

The conversation continued back and forth but we didn’t argue so I thought everything was fine between us. Then I find out that he’s been talking behind my back about how bad of a manager I am because I’m “stubborn and stingy.” Apparently their previous manager used to buy a lot of cookies so I look mean in comparison. I’m not close enough with my other coworkers (besides the one who told me about the gossip) to talk to them about this, but I get the impression they’re on his side because one of them made a big show of leaving a plate of cookies they’d bought from him in the breakroom telling everyone to help themselves and then saying directly to me, “this flavor is gluten free so feel to eat some!”

Ah yes, nothing says team bonding like passive-aggressive cookie wars.

I wanted to keep the peace so I just said thanks, but I didn’t eat any because I’m pretty strict about cross contamination with gluten. I worry that I made things worse by not eating them, but at the same time I don’t think I’m obliged to support his cause. My friends say I should just buy a box this time and if he does it again then I can stand my ground but it’s not really about the cookies now. It’s about him trying to shame me into doing what he wants. AITA for not buying cookies from him?

What started as a simple “no thanks” has turned into gossip, gluten-free jabs, and a battle over boundaries.

So who’s the real villain here, according to Reddit?

Most people are on OP’s side–NTA.

This person has a suggestion on what she could’ve done.

And this person agrees: No one should have food forced down your throat (or wallet).

Who knew declining a box of Tagalongs could lead to a full-scale office drama?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.