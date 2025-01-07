Michaels Customer Share The Cheap Stuff She Got In A $5 Gift Bag From The Store

Buying a gift bag can go one of two ways…

And you know I’m saying that it’ll either be a good or a bad experience.

Or maybe just a hilarious one…

A TikTokker named Chelsey posted a video and showed viewers what she got in a $5 gift bag from a Michaels store.

Chelsey told viewers, “Guys, we went to Michaels today and got the $5 grab bags.”

She opened up the box and she couldn’t help but laugh.

Chelsey’s friend who filmed the video asked, “Is it just ******* pine cones?”

Chelsey answered, “It’s a box of pine cones!”

Well, it did only cost her five bucks…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one individual has been there…

Well, what did you expect…?

