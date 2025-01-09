Mom Asks Boyfriend To Save Waffles For Her Picky Eater, But He Refuses And Says His Kids Shouldn’t Be Denied Food

It’s not uncommon for young kids to be picky eaters, so when there’s something you know they like, it’s natural to want to have it on hand.

So what do you do when your partner’s kids clean out the pantry, leaving your child without their go-to breakfast? Is it reasonable to ask for a little consideration? Or does it cross the line into favoritism?

In the following story, one mother deals with this exact situation and now wonders if her request was out of line. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my boyfriend to save food for my kids? My bf (44M) and I (40F) cohabitate. We both have two children each from previous marriages (14M, 13M, and 10M, 8F, respectively) from previous marriages. We have split some of the household responsibilities, and over time, it has become my responsibility to provide groceries for us all. Recently, we have had some disagreements about how and what we feed the children, but I have been incorporating his feedback. During the week when we have all four kids with us, his two kids get up and off to school a little earlier than my kids (about 10-15 min difference in routine). He makes his breakfast for his kids, and then I make breakfast for mine after they leave.

Here’s where they don’t see eye-to-eye.

Today, after he had left with his kids, I noticed that all the waffles were gone. Stuff like this is not a big deal normally; however, one of my children is particular about food, and plain waffles happen to be one of the only foods she will eat in the morning. We have bagels and other foods in the house, but we ran out of waffles. I had to scramble and figure out an alternative this morning. After I dropped my kids, I sent a text to my bf asking that he set aside one waffle for my “picky” eater next time. He got very defensive and told me he didn’t want to deny his children waffles while giving one of my children preferential treatment. He typed back, “Do better” and “Buy more waffles next time.” I am wondering if my request is out of line. AITA?

Eek! It’s very easy to see both sides of this, but older kids would probably understand.

Let’s check out how Reddit readers relate to this story.

Here’s a man who doesn’t understand his way of thinking.

As this person points out, his kids are the ones getting preferential treatment.

Yes! He should be buying his kids food.

Here’s someone who would solve this issue quickly.

His actions are unacceptable. It’s one thing if he’s the one who pays for the food, but he doesn’t, so her kids should get preferential treatment.

He needs to change his attitude or buy his own groceries.

