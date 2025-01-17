One Woman Mocked Her Coworker’s Shirt During a Meeting, So He Made It His Uniform Every Time They Worked Together

Professional environments are supposed to foster collaboration, but sometimes they just fuel pettiness.

When one employee mocked a coworker’s shirt during a meeting, she unknowingly sealed its fate as his signature look.

Read on for this short and sweet tale of petty revenge!

Feuding coworker gets petty. I was in an adjacent department and knew both of the combatants as very nice and helpful.

This workplace was pretty toxic.

I was pretty shocked they hated each other so much, but the revenge that one took was the pettiest thing I have ever heard.

They definitely weren’t above public shaming.

After a long time of badgering each other, the woman called out the man during his presentation in a meeting with a lot of department heads for wearing a striped shirt that looked bad on the Zoom call.

She really dug in.

She basically clowned him and put him on the spot, saying his shirt was giving her a headache and everyone should know not to wear busy patterns on camera. She said she hates that shirt.

A few people laughed.

Little did she know, that only made him love the shirt even more.

That man wore that shirt every single shift she worked with him for over a year after that.

Now there’s someone with a can-do spirit.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter can’t believe such an interaction would take place in a workplace.

This commenter has quite a refreshing attitude when it comes to workplace attire.

Pun incoming…

Even a fellow striped shirt-hater thinks the rude coworker went too far!

Say what you want about whether striped shirts is proper attire, but publicly shaming someone for their clothing isn’t exactly professional either.

Regardless, this employee dealt with it with both grace and a sense of humor.

It just goes to show that no one can embarrass you against your will!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.