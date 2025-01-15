Pizza Hut Customer Ordered A No-Contact Delivery And The Driver Left Something Extra At Their Door

I’ve never done the no-contact delivery thing before, but I might have to start doing it after seeing this video!

It comes to us from a woman named Kass and she showed viewers what happened when she ordered a contactless delivery order from Pizza Hut.

Kass said, “Um, I ordered no contact delivery, and the pizza guy left his whole thing here.”

As viewers can see, the driver left the red delivery bag on Kass’ porch along with her food.

Kass called the Pizza Hut store and said, “There was a no-contact delivery, and the delivery driver left the red bag thing at my house.”

The person on the other line replied, “Oh, Jason! Okay, he’ll be there within ten minutes.”

I would’ve just kept it!

Here’s the video.

Didn’t see that coming!

