Poor College Student Struggles Because They Don’t Get Enough To Eat, So They Don’t Want To Share Food With Their Family Anymore

AITA for not sharing my groceries/ food with my family? “Everything is SO expensive including groceries. It doesn’t help that I live in an expensive state. I’m in college and I commute and I also work. I don’t make a lot of money. My parents like to think we’re not that poor but we are. The fridge is empty right now and I’m not even joking. Just soy sauce, 2 jug of milk and mayonnaise.

My mom scolds and yells at my siblings when someone hides food when we have some but can you blame them? Also my siblings eat food just because it’s there. Think about it this way: if my mom bought a box of cookies and their are 4 left, even if you’re not hungry or don’t want any they feel obligated to eat it cause they know that next siblings will eat them all. But if the pantry always have that box of cookies stocked I know for a fact no one else would act like a savage and it will last.

I have $20 and was thinking about getting pasta, cheap rotisserie chicken and sauce to make something to eat but that means that I have to share. Yes, if you make something, you have to make some for everyone.

I feel super guilty cause I don’t want to share with anyone else.

I used to be fit and worked hard to gain weight and I lost it all cause there’s no food. I’m struggling in school cause I can’t concentrate. I want to go to store and make something cheap and I literally don’t want to share with anyone else at all. My mom said that we all have to look out for each other but in my head it’s survival of the fittest. Can you blame me?

I don’t qualify for food stamps if anyone wants to know. At work I “eat” in my car cause most of the time I either didn’t bring anything or it’s just white rice. My job had a holiday dinner when everyone had to bring in one food dish. I lied and said I forgot and told everyone that I brought lunch and just sat in my car till my break is over.

I just want to graduate college and become a doctor but that’s not going to happen. I can’t do this anymore. I’m literally failing and struggling. I don’t want to share food with anyone else at all and I don’t like that I feel this way. AITA?”

