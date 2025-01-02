Service Dog Owner Has Some Great Tips And Advice On How To Avoid Common Mistakes When Training Your Pooch. – ‘Number one is not doing proper research.’

Service dogs can be an invaluable resource and companion for those who need this specialized type of assistance.

Training a service dog can be hard, but TikToker @papitheservicepug offers some great tips in this video.

The video starts off with a view of her dog sitting nicely in the middle of an aisle of pet toys. She says, “Top five things I did wrong in the beginning as a first time handler owner-trining my own service dog in training.”

I didn’t even know people could train their own dogs like this. She goes on to say, “Number one is not doing proper research and bringing him into not pet-friendly places before he was fully ready.”

This makes sense. Lots of people get upset when an untrained dog is around.



She went on to talk about other mistakes she made, including “Number three, using training tools without knowing how or when to properly use them.”

I would imagine this is a very important.



She wraps up the video saying, “But you know, you live and you learn. I did more research, I educated myself.”

It is great that she has become a better trainer. The more people can learn, the better off everyone will be.

If you are interested in training your own service dog, make sure to watch the full video.

You can see the entire thing here:

Check out the comments to learn even more.

Here is another owner-trainer for service dogs.

This person is running into similar issues with their dog.

Here is someone who loves learning from this TikToker.

A properly trained service dog is invaluable.

