She Tried To Make An Elevator, But The Passenger Inside Closed The Doors. So She Held Up The Elevator On Her Floor And Wasted Their Time.

Waiting for elevators can be a real pain in the neck. The elevator experience also lets you know who is rude and who is kind.

See what this person in this story did to get someone to rethink his actions.

Don’t hold the lift, ok, then I’ll waste your time It was raining and I had no umbrella, so I want to get back to my house to dry off. A delivery guy beat me inside the building and managed to be 5 seconds ahead of me.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t lucky.

He stepped into the elevator and pressed the ‘close door’ button, knowing that I was right behind him… Pretty much closing the doors in my face. So, there I stood: wet, tired and, now, mildly angry. That’s when I decided that going home can wait: petty revenge was more important. If I had to wait for the elevator, then so does he.

He literally walked into that one.

I noticed he got off on the 24th floor, so I called the elevator back and stepped inside. I pressed all the buttons on the way up. I got off on my floor and waited for it to inevitably stop on the 24th floor. Then, knowing he was on his way down, I called the elevator so it would stop one more time. I don’t care that I wasted some more of my time, but knowing that I wasted his in return, gave me a little satisfaction.

Here is what folks are saying.

Dang. Who hurt you?

I see what you did there…

Who needs road range?

Same. I also don’t like drama and I’m tired.

I don’t think so, but okay.

People sure do have a lot of time on their hands.

