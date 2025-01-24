Sister And Brother-In-Law Trash Pregnant Woman’s House And Drink All Her Alcohol, So She Asks Them To Hire A Cleaning Company. But Now Her Family Thinks She’s The Bad Guy For Making The Request.

Even family can cross boundaries — no matter how well you think you know them.

Read how this Redditor’s house ended up completely trashed after she trusted her sister to throw a responsible party.

Spoiler alert: it was anything but that.

Read the Reddit post below for all the details.

AITA for asking my sister to pay for a cleaner after trashing my home? To start with, my sister is wealthy. [She makes] £100K a year, and her husband — £70K. She has had her inheritance and is worth about 2 million from properties (given by my parents).

But this sister has a very different life setup…

I, on the other hand, am a stay-at-home mum. My partner is on £49K, and we inherited the house we live in. My inheritance is much less than my sister’s, but I don’t complain as I’m happy we have somewhere to live.

The rules seem to be set with the boundaries clear.

My sister asked to have a party at my house, as I live in a large house, and she has a flat.

The condition was she has to clean afterwards, and her husband won’t cook they will order food.

But, unfortunately, disaster struck by way of an outlandish party.

They have completely trashed our house, made food, and left it. [They] used my expensive dishes and cast iron, and left it dirty. [They] drank about £50 worth of alcohol. I’m pregnant and literally due in one week. and my house is a disaster. I asked them to pay for a cleaner. According to my family I’m the bad guy.

And her mom doesn’t seem to understand the issue.

My mum says I should have specified to them not to drink our alcohol?!?! I’m actually shocked. Apparently, because I inherited the house, that I should just deal with it. [I’m] just at a loss that I’m the bad guy, and I shouldn’t ask for the money back for the alcohol. What do you all think?

Does Reddit think this sister is bad news? Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

Most Redditors said “NTA.”

One reader urged the woman to save her breath on the matter.

Others questioned if people had seen the damage done.

And finally, one user recommended taking pictures and sharing with the family.

This sister is owed a cleaner and a major apology for this bad family behavior.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.