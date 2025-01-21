The Pyramids Of Euseigne Were Formed By Nature Through Years Of Erosion, But They Won’t Be Around Forever

The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt might be the best-known pyramids in the world, but they are far from the only ones out there.

If you add in naturally made pyramids, they are also far from the oldest.

That honor would likely go to the Pyramids of Euseigne, which are located in the Val d’Herens in the Swiss Alps.

These pyramid structures are between 10 and 15 meters (33-49 feet) high and have rocks sitting on top of them. At first glance, one would assume that the rocks were placed there by people long in the past, but that is not actually the case.

Instead, the rocks were there first, and then the pyramids below them formed through geological erosion.

So, how old are these natural pyramids? According to Switzerland Tourism, they were formed around the end of the last Ice Age, which was between 80,000 and 100,000 years ago.

The large hard rocks on top of these structures served to protect the softer material, which is known as moraines, below from rain and other sources of erosion. Unfortunately, while these pyramids have been around a long time, and will be around for a lot longer, they won’t be here forever.

This is because while the rocks on top do provide protection, erosion still occurs slowly and eventually the structures will collapse under the weight of the boulder on top that protected it for so many years.

If you are interested in seeing these ancient pyramids, they are visible when driving on a mountain road that goes through the area where they are located. Traveling to or from the small village of Euseigne will take you there.

As with most things in nature, this type of geological feature is found in other parts of the world as well and may go by different local names. In Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, there are a lot of them and are typically called hoodoos, though some people call them tent rocks or fairy chimneys.

These things look incredible, I want to visit them.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about the mysterious “pyramids” discovered in Antarctica. What are they?