The Shirk Report – Volume 824

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Who doesn’t love a piggyback ride?

– The Berezka dancers take steps so short it looks like they’re floating

– Amazing fluid rug artwork

– How this person returns their shopping cart

– Introducing the Wholesome Gangsters

– Wind surfing POV

– Margret Zimmermann balancing during the British occupation in Cologne, Germany

– The way this rock skims through the water

– Trouble falling asleep? Try counting sheep

– Cannot stop staring

– LEGO omnidirectional vehicle demonstration

– Maybe tomorrow

– Grandma is secretly the wizard from ‘Harry Potter’

– Something so satisfying about this shiny glazed cake

– High five, lil bro

– Breakups and confetti don’t usually mix

– Gigantic firework explodes over Japan

– Loaded carrot truck

10 ARTICLES

– How Fruit Became Criminal

– Is The High Road Always Best When It Comes To Mother-In-Laws?

– Google Is Working on AI-Powered Scam Detection for Chrome

– Prehistoric mastodon jaw found in backyard of New York home

– Is This 100-Year-Old Beauty Hack Really ‘Botox In A Sticker’?

– Eight Wedding Catastrophes That’ll Make You Break Out Into A Cold Sweat

– Click, clic … boom! How secondhand clothes shopping turned very sour

– Fans aren’t happy that NFL Redzone is running ads again

– The science of ski grooming

– What Weird Things Do People Brag About? Here’s How Folks Responded.

5 VIDEOS