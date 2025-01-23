January 23, 2025 at 11:15 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 824

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 824

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Who doesn’t love a piggyback ride?
The Berezka dancers take steps so short it looks like they’re floating
Amazing fluid rug artwork
How this person returns their shopping cart
Introducing the Wholesome Gangsters
Wind surfing POV
Margret Zimmermann balancing during the British occupation in Cologne, Germany
The way this rock skims through the water
Trouble falling asleep? Try counting sheep
Cannot stop staring
LEGO omnidirectional vehicle demonstration
Maybe tomorrow
Grandma is secretly the wizard from ‘Harry Potter’
Something so satisfying about this shiny glazed cake
High five, lil bro
Breakups and confetti don’t usually mix
Gigantic firework explodes over Japan
Loaded carrot truck
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

How Fruit Became Criminal
Is The High Road Always Best When It Comes To Mother-In-Laws?
Google Is Working on AI-Powered Scam Detection for Chrome
Prehistoric mastodon jaw found in backyard of New York home
Is This 100-Year-Old Beauty Hack Really ‘Botox In A Sticker’?
Eight Wedding Catastrophes That’ll Make You Break Out Into A Cold Sweat
Click, clic … boom! How secondhand clothes shopping turned very sour
Fans aren’t happy that NFL Redzone is running ads again
The science of ski grooming
What Weird Things Do People Brag About? Here’s How Folks Responded.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 824 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 824

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter