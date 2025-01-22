The Svalbard Reindeer Is Not As Famous As Their Santa-Loving Cousins, But They Are Just As Cool

Reindeer are among the most famous animals out there, largely because of their association with Santa Claus and Christmas.

These animals, however, are real and very impressive. They can get quite large and thrive in the old temperatures up North, so it is easy to see how they became associated with Christmas.

What many people do not know is that they have a cousin that is significantly smaller.

The Svalbard Reindeer (Rangifer tarandus platyrhynchus) lives in the Norwegian Svalbard archipelago, which is located in the Arctic Ocean. They get around 1.5-1.6 meters (4.9-5.2 feet) long, which is a lot smaller than their famous cousins.

While they may be small, they are still fun and cute. In the winter months, they boast a thick grey or white fur that helps to keep them warm. In the summer, some of the fur sheds off and becomes darker. Their heads are rounded and relatively small compared to their bodies.

Both the males and the females of this species boast impressive antlers. The females typically keep their antlers for a full year before shedding them and growing new. The males will normally drop them early in the winter and start growing them back around April.

Another thing that sets these reindeer apart is that they don’t generally like to live in large herds like most other types of deer. Instead, they may live alone, or in small groups of 3-5.

This changes in late autumn when the males go into a rut. During this time, they will bring multiple females together to mate with them. In addition, larger groups of them can be seen together in the winter if there is an area with sufficient food for everyone.

Given that the part of the world where they live is quite cold, the food is often hard to come by. During the summer, they will eat almost any type of plant life that they find growing. This is when they put on a thick layer of fat that will not only keep them warmer in the winter but also ensure they can survive the times when food is scarce.

If you ever find yourself in the area, make sure to check out these beautiful reindeer. They may not be as famous as their cousins, but they are just as fascinating.

Those are some cute deer!

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium