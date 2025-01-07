January 6, 2025 at 10:49 pm

‘They need help moving a box, they need company.’ – A Side Hustle Expert Said Papa Pals Is A Good Option For A Side Hustle

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sidehustlereview

I’m gonna go on the record right now and admit that I’ve never heard of Papa Pals before…but you learn something new every day, right?

A man named Ryan who reviews side hustles on social media posted a video and talked about how Papa Pals works.

Source: TikTok

Ryan talked about Papa Pals and said, “A lot of my followers have had success with this one. Think of it as Uber for the elderly. They need help moving a box, they need company, they need some light cleaning done around the house.”

Source: TikTok

He added, “They will use this app to call somebody, and you can be the person that answers the call.”

Ryan said that people can make around $20 per hour through Papa Pals and said, “A lot of my followers have had success with this one.”

Sounds pretty cool!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@sidehustlereview

Ever heard of Papa Pals? 🧓👴 It’s a side hustle where you help seniors with everyday tasks like grocery shopping, light cleaning, or just keeping them company. You get paid hourly, so it’s flexible and can fit around your schedule. Just keep in mind, it’s not a get-rich-quick gig, but if you’re looking to earn a little extra while doing something meaningful, this could be a good option. #sidehustlereview

♬ original sound – side hustle review

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user made a good point.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Might be worth checking out!

