This Homeowner Wasn’t Happy About Her Experience With An Online Handyman Website Called Jiffy

Have you heard of Jiffy?

It’s a home maintenance marketplace where folks can hire workers to fix things around their houses.

Sounds great, right?

Well, things didn’t go so well for a woman named Sam, and she took to TikTok to share her experience.

Sam said the fan in her bathroom broke and her electrician cousin told her, “This is a job for HVAC.”

Sam and her husband hired an HVAC worker through the website Jiffy. She said, “I request a heating and cooling job. In the job details, I say we have a fan that won’t stop running. Our electrician said we need HVAC for that.”

A worker named John accepted the job and everything seemed to be on schedule…but then things went sideways.

Sam said, “A guy that works for John shows up, looks at everything, calls me to the bathroom, and says, ‘Hey, this is a job for HVAC.’”

Sam asked the man what he meant and he told her that he was an electrician.

She said, “At this point, I’m thinking, ‘This many things could not fall through the cracks on their end.’ Oh, how wrong I was.”

Sam got in touch with the folks at Jiffy, who told her that the work she needed would have to be done by an electrician, even though she requested an HVAC specialist.

She told viewers, “They said, ‘Bathroom fan repairs are not completed by HVAC pros but by electrical pros.’ Funny, because my bathroom fan repair was just not completed by an electrical pro, because I needed an HVAC pro.”

The company wouldn’t budge and told Sam that she still had to pay the fee to the electrician who stopped by.

Sam said, “That is like getting in an Uber, and then being told, ‘Actually, we’re taking you in the opposite direction,’ and then being charged for it.”

She added, “If you’re thinking of hiring Jiffy because it’s easy, just know that if there’s a minor mistake, this is the **** they’ll hit you with. They’ll change your job, charge you for it, and then tell you it’s your fault.”

Check out the video.

Sam posted an update and said that someone at Jiffy got in touch with her after she posted her original video and accused her of spreading false information.

The Jiffy representative said they wouldn’t charge her and that they’d give her a $50 gift card for her trouble.

