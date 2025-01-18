Employee Doesn’t Like Banana Bread, But When His Coworker Made One Especially For Him, He Was More Than A Little Awkward

Although it’s shocking to even say, not everyone likes banana bread.

A man even argued with his coworker about not liking banana bread, and she felt personally offended when he refused the banana bread she made especially for him.

Now he’s wondering if he should have handled the situation better.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for refusing to take her (22F) banana bread? I (24M) was at my company cafeteria when I saw someone (22F) who also goes to my gym. I started talking to her, just a friendly conversation because I was bored. I didn’t know she also worked at our company but we decided to have small talk at lunch and go our separate ways. I actually wanted a buddy to talk to for lunch.

The friendship was doing its thing for him, but she had expectations.

I started seeing her every day and it was nice to have a friendly conversation and talk to people at our cafeteria. There’s honestly no one who goes there and sitting alone while eating makes me depressed. The next day I went back to my cubicle when I saw her standing there with banana bread.

It was clearly a big deal to her, but awkward for him.

Now she does not work in the same department as me but on a different floor of our building. I’m not sure how she found my cubicle number, but I’m guessing she searched through every floor since there are only 5 floors.

She told me she made banana bread for me and wanted me to try it. I said I didn’t really want to. I don’t like banana bread.

Uh-oh. How is she going to take it?

She insisted that it took her hours to make and she wanted to share it in lunch and try a little. I said “no thanks”. Then she got angry and said I was an ******* and left my cubicle. Did I do something wrong for saying no to her bread? AITA?

I think it’s odd to offer food to someone without asking if they like it first and then be upset if they don’t.

And who knows if that bread wasn’t poisoned?

Having said that, he could have declined it more nicely.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

This person mentions a few important points to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

A reasonable addition to the discussion.

Who refuses free banana bread with an attitude? This guy.

He could have been nicer about it.

