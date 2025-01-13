His Brother Discreetly Mentioned That His Wife Went Into Labor During His Wedding, But When The News Got Out The Groom Felt That It Ruined The Wedding

The wedding day is a very special day for the bride and groom…

But life doesn’t pause just because it’s someone’s special day, and in this case, the groom’s sister-in-law went into labor during the event.

When his brother mentioned it and the news got out, he wasn’t happy about it.

Is he in the wrong for “calling out” his brother on it?

Let’s find out.

AITA for telling my brother that he didn’t need to share that his wife was in labor in my wedding? My wedding was days ago. My brother attended but his wife didn’t. She was nearing her due date to give birth and she didn’t come. The wedding was going well until my brother received a call from his mother-in-law telling him that my sister-in-law was in labor. He told me he was leaving and my wife and I were fine with that, but the issue began after he had told one of the guests that sister-in-law was in labor.

His first reaction wasn’t happiness; it was as if he was seeing a fire starting.

Word spread out and suddenly, everybody was talking about it, which disrupted the event. Even my parents started calling and there was a huge fuss which frankly, was unnecessary if my brother just left in silence or made up some excuse. I contacted him later and expressed my grief and frustration with what he did.

They definitely see this situation differently.

I told him how the news of his wife being in labor disrupted the wedding and caused my wife to feel like her day was ruined. He lashed out asking how any of that was his fault. I explained how he should’ve just left or made up some excuse to leave but he said he didn’t mean any harm and that he was in a hurry and worried at the time.

He said it wasn’t like he announced it and told me I disrespected him by arguing with him about it. We had a big argument and our parents sided with him and told me to ‘get over myself’ and are now expecting me to apologize. AITA?

Yikes. Two life-changing events at the same time. That’s a lot.

