Medical Professional Was Being Thrown Under The Bus For A Botched Procedure That His Boss Performed, So He Gathered Up The Documentation, Quit His Job, And Went To The Labor Board For Some Revenge

When you are working in a medical office, you need to make sure to do everything properly to ensure the patients receive the care they deserve.

What would you do if your boss made a mistake on a procedure and then tried to cover it up, which would make you look bad?

That is what happened to the medical professional in this story, so he left the job and immediately got to work planning his revenge by working through the labor board.

Former boss botches me then tries to withhold pay when I quit…pays the ultimate piper when I push back! I consider myself a decent person and an above average employee. I worked for a medical office directly under a doctor for almost 2 years and was consistently facing issues with him from the start. He was aloof, unhelpful, didn’t want to train or help establish protocol. Just wanted me to run everything and take the fall for anything that went wrong.

He was married with children but flirted and slept with numerous patients and staff members. This isn’t unheard of in this field, so I often just kept my nose down and tried to do my best at my job regardless of his after hour activities. Problems started to arise more and more though as he hired people based on looks and his attraction to them vs their qualifications to do the job. I tolerated a lot of this, but the last straw was when he wanted me to do some somewhat illegal activities financially and when I refused the games began. I could sense that he was unhappy with my unwillingness to do whatever he wanted me to willy-nilly, but didn’t think he was upset enough to justify punishing me or trying to get rid of me in any way. Then literally ALL **** BROKE LOOSE after a minor procedure I had him do for me. We were in good standing (or so I thought) and I thought nothing of having him do it at the time. What happened is that he botched my procedure and caused permanent damage. That wasn’t even the worst part, the way he dealt with it was. Instead of apologizing and offering to make it right to which I’m pretty understanding and would have accepted, he denied anything was even wrong or had happened under his care.

He went into total ‘CYA’ mode and methodically started to try to get rid of me without firing me (as it would definitely be wrongful termination) and the tension was becoming unbearable more and more each day. I was hoping he would make it right and we could move on, but instead every day was full of scrutiny of my choices and work and even a write up for a minor offense that I had no prior warning about. I could see the writing on the wall and realized he was going to wash his hands of me as quickly as possible to preserve his precious reputation, which I could definitely disrupt now with his mistake with me. I noticed shortly after while on a planned vacation he was advertising for my job. I decided to quit then and there instead of be fired. I was trying to fix the botch prior to quitting and hoping he would help financially, nope, not gonna happen. Told him I was quitting and since we were under very abnormal circumstances that I would not be offering my typical two week notice. He was MAD. He was late with my last paycheck in which he sent a snide letter with telling me he was done with me and my care with him. I noticed that the check was short for 2 sick days I had taken after the botch. We are talking around $275 but it was still enough money that I felt rightly owed. I had a TON of sick pay left and didn’t even give it a second thought until now and thought maybe he just forgot to add it. Nope, he responded curtly saying I hadn’t accumulated enough time to pay for the days. I asked to see proof of that because I knew I had enough time.

He changed the accumulation date to another month and said tough luck, wasn’t going to pay. I told him blatantly that this was wrong and that I would have to report it to the labor board if he couldn’t show me proof. He just bullied me back and insisted it is what he says it is and again tough luck. He even said to quit contacting him about it or he would report me for harassment to law enforcement. So, I went to the labor board. I brought in my contract and asked them about numerous questionable offenses. They couldn’t believe how many skewed things were actually going on that I had accepted because I didn’t know or he had convinced me otherwise. They had me file for all of the offenses and said they would send us both a letter letting us know the mediation date. Got the letter in the mail from the labor board and almost fell over right then I there. What was originally a $275 offense with the other minor claims and now ‘penalties’ added from the labor board the total was now $6,500! I laughed hysterically and couldn’t believe it at first. I thought about him receiving the same letter that day and just reveled at the thought admittedly. Keep in mind he didn’t know at this point that I had actually went to the labor board as I promised. He didn’t think I would do it, he thought he had won up to this point. Mediation day roles around and he sits across from me with the mediator there and is steaming under the pressure now. We both share our sides (which he lied about numerous things of course) and then we talk separately with the mediator. She explains to me that my case may be hard to prove, being somewhat he said/she said. She encourages me to kind of take whatever he offers. Before leaving the room with her I bring up one more thing to her that I was unsure of and didn’t ask about before.

It involved him not paying overtime, and she lit up like a Christmas tree. BINGO. With that type of offense and me being able to show verifiable proof he would have to pay the penalties starting at $6,000 and whatever the judge added after that. She went and told him of this new claim, and he fumed out of the building saying I shouldn’t be able to add anything at this point (not the case at all) and that he needed to speak with his lawyer. I get a new claim in the mail with the added offense weeks later, the total is now $9,600! I die again laughing and just basking in the thought of him getting this new claim. There was no contact from him this whole time but now suddenly there is an email sent to me in the sweetest tone I’ve ever heard him speak. He pleaded with me that he never meant to withhold anything from me and that he would like to settle all this peacefully outside of the court. Of COURSE he would I thought to myself. I forwarded the email to our mediator and told her that I did not want to respond and asked her to deal with him and let him know I wanted to continue the no contact he requested earlier. Weeks go by, we are creeping closer to a court date. Suddenly, the offer roles in $4,000 and he will settle (I was set on $5,000 because of all the hassle I had to go through up to this point.) I tell the mediator to tell him nope, $6,000.

Silence for another week or two, then the offer of $5,000 comes. That was my number so I waited a couple days (just to shake him up a bit more) and the mediator let him know I’d accept it. I received the payoff within a week, and then I got to wash my hands of HIM in the end. He thought he could cheat me and bully me as I’m sure he has gotten away with it in the past.

I gave him a swift lesson that could have just cost him $275 to do the right thing but now I’m going on a vacation to Hawaii and will sip a Mai Tai on his dime for trying to take back what I had rightfully earned and more!

