Celsius Energy Customer Explained Why She Thinks People Should Hang On To Their Receipts If They Buy The Drink

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@etnalpmas

If you’re a Celsius energy drink fan, you need to pay attention to this story.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and gave Celsius drinkers a tip that might come in handy in the future.

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker said that she keeps the receipts when she buys Celsius drinks because she thinks there is going to be another class-action lawsuit against the company in the future.

Source: TikTok

Celsius has been slapped with two class-action lawsuits in the past few years.

The TikTokker added, “I am excited to get my money in 10 to 15 years.”

Good luck to ya!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@etnalpmas

Has it alreasy been the subject of a class action law suit? I shpuld research mama. Either way #celsius #buglife

♬ original sound – $amantha

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer was impressed.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared a story.

Source: TikTok

Hang on to those receipts just in case…

Categories: STORIES
