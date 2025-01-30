TikTokker Said That People Should Put Their Phones In Airplane Mode While They Sleep. Here’s Why.

Are our phones harming us while we sleep?

According to a TikTokker named Renee, the answer is YES and people should be putting their devices in Airplane Mode when they snooze.

Renee said, “I wish I didn’t have to make this video, but I have been non-stop hearing about people getting cancer that should not be getting cancer, people who are in their teens, their 20s, their 30s, getting brain cancer.”

She continued, “And I want to speak about the importance of keeping your cell phone away from your head and putting it on airplane mode when you go to sleep,”

Renee said smartphones emit radiation and added, “Radiation causes your cells to mutate, and it increases your risk of cancer.”

She continued, “Now, with social media and TikTok and all of this, people go to sleep holding their phones an inch away from their face, watching videos for hours on end, and then falling asleep with it right next to their head. Please, please, please, be mindful of this. Prevention is the best chance you have.”

Take a look at the video.

