Mom Noticed One Of Her Kids Was Putting On Weight, So She Made Everyone Switch To A Healthier Diet Even Though The Other Kids Didn’t Need To

What would you do if you had one child who was not very active and needed more help to get in shape?

Would you put the whole family on a healthy diet even if it made everyone upset? Or would you focus on helping the one child who struggles with weight make healthier choices?

That is the situation the mom in this story is dealing with.

AITA for forcing my family to eat healthy? I (44F) have 3 kids: 16M (James), 15F (Liana), and 12F (Sarah). James is 5’9 and about 160 pounds, which is perfectly healthy. Liana is 5’5 and at 149 pounds, which seems pretty normal, and I’m not concerned because she and James are both very active. However, Sarah is only 5’2 and weighs about 155, and she refuses to participate in sports and such because it makes her feel self conscious.

Liana wanted to go out to eat with her friends.

To try and counter this, I’ve taken to making much healthier, lighter meals, taking away soda and unhealthy snacks (like potato chips and snack cakes), and taking family walks after dinner. One incident being: This week, Liana had 6 1/2 hours of dance practice a day (it’s a special prep camp) and became upset because I packed her a lunch instead of allowing her to go out to eat during her lunch break. I packed her a salad and a few turkey wraps most days, along with a few sides like hard boiled eggs. I gave her enough food to have energy during practice, but she became mad because the dance team at her school has a habit of all going out to eat in small groups/sometimes as one big group and basically carb loading and eating all the junk food they want during intensive weeks/days like these because “all the calories will burn off anyways”.

Her husband thinks she’s being too strict.

My husband (44M) took her side. My husband says it’s unfair to be so strict on James and Liana who are much more active than Sarah is. He told me that I shouldn’t be expecting my more active children to eat the same diet as Sarah and that I was setting unfair expectations among my eldest two children.

She defending her decision.

In addition, he told me that I shouldn’t be completely banning sweet treats from the house because James and Liana knew how to eat them in moderation. My husband told me that I was going to make James and Liana resent me for this, and I rebutted by saying that it was unfair for us to expect our obese child to diet by herself and this argument continued on. Am I wrong for forcing my whole family to eat healthy? AITA?

