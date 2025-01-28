Wife Is Tired Of Her Husband Not Helping Prepare Anything Related To Christmas, So She Wants to Tell Her Kids All The Gifts Are From Her

Christmas is a festive season meant to be enjoyed by the family, but sometimes the stress of Christmas falls more on the mom’s shoulders than anyone else’s.

This woman undertakes all the errands and expenses for their family’s Christmas. Meanwhile, her husband ignores all the hard work.

She’s sick of it and not sure what to do to about it.

Read more to find out all the details.

WIBTAH if I (40F) told our teenage kids that all presents are from me only and not their father (43M)? I’m so tempted to tell our kids this as a wake up call for my husband. We (I, 40F, and him, 43M) have been married for 18 years. Every single Christmas, all its overwhelming mental load falls on me.

This woman does all the work to make Christmas happen.

I make the lists and I brainstorm ideas. I buy all gifts for our family and extended family. I do all the wrapping. I spend months thinking about, and working on making Christmas special for our family. And that includes my husband.

Her husband is indifferent.

When I ask him for ideas, his standard response is “I don’t know.” So it’s all on me, every year again. Would I be a jerk if I told our 3 kids (one adult, two teenagers) that I’m the one who did it all?

He used to pay for all the expenses.

A bit of a backstory: My husband makes four times the amount of money than I do. So, early on in the marriage, he often paid for the presents. I was fine with him not chipping in on the workload of buying and wrapping gifts.

He reluctantly helped when asked.

I did ask him for more help over the last few years. I told him that it’s too much stress for one person. He helped wrap some presents once, but usually he just plays games at night or goes to sleep early while I’m wrapping gifts.

This year, she paid for all the gifts and did all the workload.

This year, I transferred more money than I actually spent on all presents from my savings to his account. I still did everything myself. It’s a lot. I spent every free minute after my stressful job on Christmas stuff, by myself.

Her pleas for help were ignored.

I sent him a list of exactly what support I needed from him. He ignored it. He didn’t talk to me all day yesterday. He spent his day in the basement playing games while I spent my Sunday working on wrapping and planning.

Now she’s torn.

I don’t want to be petty, but at this point, I’m stressed, overwhelmed, and depressed. I’m mentally exhausted. Yes, I currently resent him for ignoring my needs when I spelled it all out for him. He could have helped out. Should I just keep it all inside? Or let our kids know that I was the only one making Christmas possible?

Maybe she should ask her husband this question and see if that gets him to help.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares an honest opinion.

Another valid point from this person.

It’s going to make them feel uncomfortable, says this person.

While this person affirms that the kids probably already know.

Finally, short and simple.

Don’t burden the kids with your marriage issues.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.