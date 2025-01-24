A Woman Jumped In Line In Front Of A Man At A Clinic, So He Tried To Get Her To Go To The End Of The Line. But When The Pharmacist Stepped In, He Made Him Wait Even Longer.

It’s hard to know when to pick your battles. Is a line at Costco the right place?

AITA for calling out a woman in public for cutting a line. I am an under 20-year-old Asian (I don’t want to give out my age) man in a small city in Canada. I was heading into a Costco pharmacy to get a COVID shot. I filled out a couple sheets of documentation and history info, and I lined up behind someone else to hand it in. The woman in question was leaning on a box of vitamins nearby. It looked like she was browsing the aisle end caps.

As I was next in line, she walked in front of me, slammed her Costco card down, and turned away. I was confused and an elderly couple nearby also looked shocked. Therefore, I politely said the line was here, and I did not care that she was leaning on a box nearby.

She then pretty much freaked out. I am a much taller guy at 6 foot 2, and she was smaller so she started to back away while calling me rude. I kept on simply trying to explain where the line started. She just backed away and kept calling it rude.

Finally, the pharmacist came out and basically asked what was the problem and separated us. I got to hand in the form and took a seat.

Then, the pharmacist made me wait 1.5hrs before getting a shot, she spent most of the time sitting there and talking with her friends. The actions of the pharmacist made me question whether I was right or wrong. I’m not sure if I should have been the bigger person and let them first?

