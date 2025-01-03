Woman Refuses To Stop Burning Wood In Her Yard Despite Neighbor’s Complaints About Asthma, But Now She Wonders If She Was Wrong

Neighbors can get into disagreements over the most unexpected things.

What would you do if you had piles of wood to burn on your property but a neighbor claimed the smoke was affecting their health? Would you stop out of courtesy? Or would you stand your ground if the law was on your side?

In the following article, one lady finds herself in this very situation. Here’s what happened.

AITA for burning wood outside my house and making smoke? I (f) have a lot of wood in my yard that needs to be burned (I had some of my land cleared and trees cut down). I was burning some of the wood in the backyard. It makes a lot of smoke. My neighbor came to my house and asked me not to burn the wood since the smoke had been going into their yard/house. I explained I had to burn it and that it would hopefully be done soon. He tried calling the fire department and police department, which let them know there was nothing they could do.

He trash-talked her all over the neighborhood.

My neighbor is now telling the whole neighborhood how I’m an AH because his wife has asthma and can’t breathe, and I’m being unreasonable. I overheard this and decided to say something. Well, a month ago, they had a huge party, so I told them they were being an AH then, so I don’t see the issue. I also explained it’s not against the law and I can legally do that on my property. Prior to burning the wood, I called our local fire department and confirmed there were no ordinances or laws preventing me from burning it. AITA?

Geez! It may be legal, but it’s still kind of rude.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

This person says the burning should’ve stopped immediately.

Exactly! Here’s a great point!

Agree! Most people wouldn’t want smoke to fill their houses.

As this person points out, she did a great job burying the lead.

She should’ve stopped burning ASAP.

There must’ve been a different way to dispose of the wood that didn’t affect the neighbor and her breathing.

This woman was way out of line.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.