Woman Was Planning Her Multi-City Birthday Trip, But Her Aunt Said That She ‘Must Be Off Her Meds’ To Come Up With Such A Plan

WIBTA for uninviting my aunt from a trip after she said I’m “off my meds”? I used to work in the tourism industry and would get awesome travel discounts for myself and a companion. In 2019, I travelled with my aunt, and we had a great time. We’re close—we talk almost daily—so traveling together felt natural. But in 2020, I changed jobs and lost those discounts, which led me to start planning big trips every five years to make them extra special. I just turned 39 and began organizing my 40th birthday trip, set for next year.

Originally, I suggested places like Iceland or a cruise. My aunt vetoed them all, saying she wanted a ship with a casino (not my thing). Eventually, she seemed okay with a multi-city Europe trip—London, Amsterdam, parts of Germany, Switzerland, and Paris. My sister liked those destinations but didn’t want a motorcoach tour, so I decided on a train-based itinerary. I also invited other friends/family to join whichever legs they liked, since I’m paying full price now.

The conflict started when my mom mentioned that my aunt told her I must be “off my meds” for dreaming up such a plan. Here’s where it stings: I have bipolar II, diagnosed 12 years ago. I take medication and follow personal rules against impulsive decisions—I won’t jump into something major without months of thought.

This trip is more than a year away, so there’s nothing rash about it. But my family sometimes attributes any emotional moment on my part to me being “unstable,” while my sister can have a bad day and get full sympathy.

I’m upset that my aunt gossiped about my mental health, especially since I’ve asked her not to share my private details. She’s done it before, but this time calling me “off my meds” felt disrespectful and hurtful. Now I’m thinking of uninviting her from the trip altogether.

On the one hand, it feels harsh because we’ve travelled together and I wanted everyone to have the option to join. On the other hand, this is my birthday trip, I’m covering my own costs, and I don’t want to spend time with someone who dismisses my well-managed condition as “crazy.” AITA?

