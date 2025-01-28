Woman’s Mean Mother-In-Law Kept Demanding Gifts From Her Son, So When He Gifted Fancy Jewelry To His Wife Instead, She Decided To Show It Off

Cultivating basic decency towards others, especially family members, would make things a lot easier for everyone.

Unfortunately, this woman’s mother-in-law does not make any effort to have a good relationship with her. So she decided to deal with it in a creative way.

Showing off nice jewelry to Mil This isn’t anything super cool or crazy. Very minor. But the joy it brought me is immeasurable. My husband’s Mom is not a good person. I am someone who always finds good in people no matter how bad and I make too many excuses for poor behavior. For years and years I did this with her, until I finally accepted she is just a rotten person to her core.

She often acts like a jealous ex-girlfriend with me and has been a very abusive Mom to my husband in his childhood and adult life. A recent Christmas, she demanded my husband send her 200 dollars for a Christmas gift. He refused this time for the first time and told her he didn’t have the money and couldn’t.

He had recently got me a wedding ring upgrade. He gave me a diamond bracelet for Christmas that year. I soaked them both in dish liquid which helps the shine and cleaned them extremely well right before she was set to arrive for Christmas Eve so they would sparkle enough to blind her. When she did arrive, as I suspected she noticed as I dangled that hand around her face frequently and she asked about both.

I gave her a better look and gushed about both saying “Husband got them for me! Aren’t they beautiful?! He couldn’t wait to give me the bracelet for Christmas.” “It’s okay though I still have tons of gifts from him under the tree to open Christmas. You raised an amazing son, he spoils me so much!” I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that much anger in her eyes.

She needs to change her behavior if she wants to continue having a relationship with her son and daughter-in-law.

