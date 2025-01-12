‘You can’t make this up.’ – Walmart Shopper Shows That Black Friday Was A Bust

Black Friday used to be the time to get incredible deals on things you couldn’t afford. Not anymore.

Marketer and TikToker @queentayshops has gone viral with her video on all the things that didn’t sell for Black Friday. The abundance of toys was “the saddest part” for her.

It suggests Santa couldn’t give them as much this year.

She recorded the video while strolling through what appears to be a vacant Walmart with pallets and shelves that are fully occupied.

It looks like nothing sold.

“I can’t even make it look better,” she says in her overlay text.

“They can’t even mark it as a sale,” she explains after switching the shot to her face.

“Because it’s not that good of a deal.”

The unsold items include big screen air fryers, gadget sets, televisions and more. Big ticket items that are still expensive and probably unaffordable to most families.

Tay has blogged about Walmart and said people responded with comments like: “Ew,” We’re not going there” and “Those prices suck.”

The phenomenon of bad Black Friday is not new, but seems worse than ever.

“Something needs to change,” Tay says.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

I found some good grocery prices at Walmart in Canada over Christmas.

At least no one is fighting on Black Friday now?

I was sorry to read this. I hope things get better for them.

That’s a lot of money for most families.

Aw! Silver linings…

Walmart, what gives?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!