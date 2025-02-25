A Woman Ran Up Vet Bills Because She Assumed He Would Be Adopting a Dog, But Now He Doesn’t Want To Have Anything To Do With the Situation

Never assume anything, people!

AITA for refusing to adopt a stray dog? “Me (18M) and my friend (25M) are moving to a cheaper place next week and plan to stay there for three more years until we graduate from university. We live in a very small town- about 5000 inhabitants- that has a LOT of stray dogs. People unfortunately take them to the campus’s farm and abandon them as puppies.

Recently two more pups were found in campus, so we talked about it and adopting one of them didn’t seem like a bad idea. Our new house has a fairly big garden space and one small dog is easy enough to take around if after graduating we decide to move into a bigger city. Well… turns out this other girl, let’s call her Jane, has been posting around photos of the abandoned puppies and making GoFundMe accounts to take them to a vet and castrate them, and we told her that we’d be taking one of them home, for her not to worry. It was fine for a day, until I received a message from Jane saying she took both of them to her house (she has 7 stray dogs that are sick and decided to take in two puppies) until we moved to the new house.

I found it weird, because well… why was she doing that? But I decided to donate a hundred bucks for her to get some dog food and keep them until next week. I made it very clear which one of them we would take and that we preferred to take her to the vet ourselves. Some time passed and she just texted my friend “hey, would you be upset if I donated both of the puppies to my friend? I don’t want to separate them since they’re siblings”

And she tried to guilt trip him into either adopting both or none. For context: he’s autistic and cares a lot about animals, so when she did that he agreed to take in both. Fast forward to today, I just discovered all of that, that we would be taking both dogs, and also that she got 500 bucks in debt with the local vet because she decided to take both of them and said WE would pay for both consults, meds and surgeries.

I got very upset that we’re now in debt with the vet, for two dogs we haven’t even adopted yet for a bunch of stuff they didn’t even need in the first place and that I wasn’t aware of. I messaged her to try and understand what was she doing, she cursed a lot and basically told me to never direct a word at her again. I don’t want anything to do with this situation anymore and my friend also agrees this is out of hand. I feel really bad that we told her we’d take a dog and she spent a lot of money and time and effort, but I never asked her help in any way, she just jumped in as an adoption manager and invented a bunch of problems as if she was elected responsible for all the abandoned dogs in the city. AITA for not wanting anything to do with this anymore and giving up on adopting one of them?”

