After Her Father Got Married To Her Stepmother, The Rest Of Her Childhood Was Filled With Bullying. So When She Was An Adult, She Found A Way To Get Revenge On Her Stepmother By Following The Letter Of The Law.

Divorce can be extremely difficult for everyone involved, especially the kids. It can get worse when a step-family comes into the picture.

What would you do if your stepmother and her children bullied you for years after your dad married her?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so years later she found a way to ruin her stepmother’s finances by simply following the law.

How I screwed my stepmom over the moment I had the legal option to do so When I was about 9-10 my parents got a separation – later a divorce, where my dad forced my mom to sell my childhood home – and my mom got main custody with my dad having us(they had me and my 4yrs younger sister) over every other weekend plus every other holiday. He moved out only to immediately move in with the StepMonster and her 3 kids. The youngest was 2 years younger than me and a boy, the middle a year older than me and female and I’m not sure about the oldest age but she was also female. I never interacted much with her.

OP didn’t get along with the step-siblings.

In an ideal world us 4 kids would have gotten along great, played together and what not. Or at least ignored the existence of the others. Sadly its not an ideal world and that didn’t happen. My sister got along with them just fine, I didn’t.

Even his sister bullied him.

Maybe it was my then still undiagnosed Asperger’s syndrome, maybe it was me not instantly going ‘yay, new family!’ but the stepsiblings didn’t like me. They started bullying me. And my little sister joined in cause she adored her new stepfamily and she was just 7 at the time.

It got even worse.

Over the first 6months the bullying got worse. And worse. Until I broke and tried to call home and get picked up. At which point my dad decided to start confiscating my phone as the first thing he did when picking us up. The bullying escalated even more. There was nothing I could do.

Of course, they can do no wrong.

The StepMonster defended her precious demonspawn, calling me a liar and saying things like ‘My kids said they didn’t (what ever they did or said to hurt me that day)’ or ‘Shes just lying for attention’. During the next year I would try to run away from my dad’s place a few more times to go to family – they lived less than 40min walk away from an aunt and about 1.5hr from my grandparents. Then, my dad and the StepMonster moved over 2hrs by car away from where my mom lived.

OP was even suicidal.

Things got so bad that I dreaded going to see my dad.

Sitting at every dinner – the only time I would see my dad at that point between pick-up and drop-off – listening to my dad calling my mom a fat greedy pig and other evil things hurt. At 12-13 I was suicidal and numb.

The StepMonster was not at all compasionate.

Since I would only see the StepMonster – mostly when she told me to get the heck out and play or something, just ‘get out of the house!’ I tried telling her that I wanted to die. That I didn’t want to keep living like this anymore. Her response?? ”I dont care, get outside already! If youre going to kill yourself, do it outside!” Not long after that I had a meltdown at school, crying for hours and unleashing the whole nasty tale onto them.

Hopefully, they can get her the help she needs.

Since my school was a good one the teacher contacted CPS, who talked with me, ran some tests and sent me to a psychologist. At some point they contacted my dad with their concerns for my mental and emotional wellbeing. My dad delt with it by calling me, saying ”Since you feel the need to lie like that, you shouldn’t come visit anymore. Stay with your mom, I dont care”. That was my last conversation with him, although I heard a lot about him and the StepMonster from my sister.

The StepMonster was horrible even at the dad’s funeral.

Now. For my revenge: 10 years or so later I get a phone call from my dad’s sister about him passing – car accident – and funeral. I went and I met the StepMonster again (obviously, widowed now) and my half-brother for the first time. During the funeral and following wake she proceeds to insult me, my mom and the rest of dad’s family. Then she starts complaining about how his name is on everything they had together and ”how is she going to keep the house (it was paid down but taxes and what not) now (she never worked a day in her life)?” and such thing. Which is where my revenge comes to play.

That is an unusual law.

See, in my country the children of the deceased have a right to claim a minimum of 115,000$ each – if there is that much money or value in good left behind and there is no will stating otherwise. Normally this claim comes after the deceased’s spouse also dies or when they try to sell the property worth the money, whichever comes first. Normally. See, legally the children can claim it at any time, they just don’t cause decency and pity for the widow. Too bad I hate her guts and both the youngest stepsibings.

The dad didn’t have a will.

As it so happens my dad and the StepMonster owned some award winning show dogs, the house and land and a car. The StepMonster also got some insurance money plus she will get a sum of about 60% of what my dad would earn if he was still alive every month. If my dad had a will she could have kept all of that for her self or my half-brother. He didn’t. And by that time my sister also hated her guts.

I certainly can’t blame them.

So, I talked to her and did the only thing I could think of: We took her to court to claim our inheritance. Sure, we got many looks of disgust and mutters of greediness but in the end we won and I got my share of the money. My sister got hers and our half-brother got his, locked in a trust fund for when he turns 18. This meant that the house, dogs and car had to be sold.

The StepMonster was not happy.

The insurance money also got split. So, us ‘kids’ each got around 115,000$ each – in a trust fund for my half-brother. As for the StepMonster? She got around 1,000$ and the monthly sum of around 3,700$. She was livid.

Wow, this is over the top.

Started screaming venomous stuff, saying I should have killed my self when I was considering and ‘how is she going to live now? she have no house!?!’ And ‘How dare you force me to sell Grimer (Obviously fake name for my half-brother)’s childhood home!’ and calling me names and other such things. The judge had to threaten her with contemt of court and get her escorted out before she stopped.

It sounds like karma finally caught up to her.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

It really is.

It sounded like it was his pension or retirement money.

This is so true.

She sounds like a strong woman.

Absolutely everything.

What a sad story, but with a happy ending.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.