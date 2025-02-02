His Friend Made Reservations To Sit Outside At A Restaurant, But He Insisted On Dining Indoors Away From The Dogs

I’ve had numerous arguments with my friends about whether we should dine inside or outside at restaurants, so I can feel this guy’s pain.

AITA for choosing to sit indoors at a restaurant and not on the dog friendly patio? “A bunch of friends and I planned a dinner and drinks out at a brewery this past weekend. A friend that we are cordial with said they made a reservation. I was the first one to arrive with my wife. Turns out the reservation was for outdoors. I asked if we could move indoors. They said yes but needed a few minutes. More friends arrive as we wait and we are all led to our table. All had no issues being indoors. We ordered our first round of drinks while others arrived. The friend that made the reservation walks in without his wife.

He asks why we are indoors when he made the reservation for outside. He informs us that he brought his 3 dogs. He said a table was still available so we could move outside. He asks why we moved the reservation inside. I said I didn’t think it mattered and preferred to sit indoors. He said another friend brought their dog too.

I said I’m going to stay here, I don’t really want to sit outside. I informed him I think letting everyone else know you are bringing your dogs is need to know information. He said we are supposed to be sitting outside so it didn’t matter. I said it does matter, I don’t want to sit around 4 dogs while I eat and drink. He called me the ******* for switching it up and not telling him. The friend group was split. Some people went outside to be nice, but the night fizzled out and wasn’t really what every one expected. AITA?”

