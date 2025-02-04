If You’re Looking For A Quiet Dog, Here Are Some Breeds To Consider

When people go looking for a new dog, they usually have a list of needs and/or wants when it comes to size, behavior, energy level, and a bunch of other aspects they hope their new pooch will have.

If you’re someone who lives in an apartment or townhome, then a quiet dog not prone to barking could be at the top of your list.

If so, here are some breeds that you should totally consider.

Basenji

This small-to-medium sized dog actually can’t bark in the traditional sense, because of their unusually-shaped larynx.

They do make noise, though, says dog trainer Megan Stanley.

“These sounds are affectionately referred to as the ‘basenji yodel.’ They’re smart and energetic, in addition to being quiet, and will need positive training and adequate exercise to be the best pet.”

Great Dane

They might be large, but they don’t apparently feel the need to back up their size with a big ol’ bark. And according to Stanley, they’re a good all-around choice for a pet.

“They tend to have a calm nature, which means they don’t bark often. Great Danes are bred to be people-pleasers, so they are great family dogs that are easy to train.”

Bernese Mountain Dog

These big dogs are people pleasers, which means they’re smart, good with kids, and easy to train – so if you let them know you don’t appreciate the barking, they likely won’t do it.

Newfoundland

The so-called “nanny dog” is great with children and would rather try to sit in your lap than bark at the window.

They will, however, be happy to go with you for a swim.

Bulldogs/French Bulldogs

These are playful, adorable, and gentle dogs and they’re one of the quieter breeds of smaller dogs you can find, says Stanley.

“They are known to love their naps and time spent on the sofa, and they tend to be less of a barking breed, which adds to their appeal.”

Because of their short snout, they do snore, though. So be prepared for that.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Small dogs are notorious for nuisance barking, but this one is sweet and really loves to people please.

In fact, they will never want to leave your side.

Stanley says that could be the only downside.

“They do love their people, which can cause separation concerns, which tends to be one of the few times barking is a concern with this adorable breed.”

Greyhound

Most hunting breeds tend to be barkers – it’s just part of the job, after all – but sighthounds are built just a bit different.

“Surprisingly, they do well for apartment dwellers, as they are fairly inactive indoors. They are gentle and independent dogs who have a sweet temperament. They are virtually noiseless and don’t bark much.”

Coton de Tulear

These small dogs are soft and adorable, in addition to being quiet. They’re also funny and full of energy, which makes them a great choice for a family.

They don’t like to be alone for long hours, though, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Saint Bernard

This large, jowly dog is affectionate and loyal, and according to animal behaviorist Jim Lessenberry, typically only “barking to alert the group to an intruder, or possibly to demand attention from a family member.”

Borzoi

The borzoi is another sighthound, which means they don’t need to alert a fellow hunter with a loud howl or bark.

The dog is slender and graceful, and an affectionate and lesser-known breed.

So, there you go!

It’s always a good idea to do as much research as possible before deciding to adopt a dog of your own – and you know, mutts are just as good as the next pooch.

