Man Had A Huge Fight With His Family, So He Stopped GIving Them Christmas Gifts And Instead Used The Money On A More Charitable Act

Christmas isn’t about gift-giving.

It’s about sharing love and kindness, and making the world a better place.

This man narrates that he and his family had a falling out.

Since he no longer needed to buy his family Christmas presents, he used his money on a more charitable act.

Read the full story below and find out with he did.

Spent what I would have spent on family gifts on something much better IMHO. I finally had a huge fight with my family. This had been brewing for a long time this summer. I don’t think the reason matters. But I cut off all contact.

This man normally spends $5,000 on Christmas gifts for family.

As such, I didn’t need to bother with gifts this year. All kids are grown, so no one’s Christmas was ruined. I usually spend about $5k on parents and siblings.

But this time, he used the money to pay debts of random strangers.

This year, I instead bought batch of debt that was up for collection rather than unappreciated gifts. There are 1,642 people in upstate New York who won’t hear from a collection agent this season.

What a merry Christmas, indeed! Let’s find out what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

