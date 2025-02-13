February 12, 2025 at 7:49 pm

Man Had A Huge Fight With His Family, So He Stopped GIving Them Christmas Gifts And Instead Used The Money On A More Charitable Act

by Heide Lazaro

Christmas isn’t about gift-giving.

It’s about sharing love and kindness, and making the world a better place.

This man narrates that he and his family had a falling out.

Since he no longer needed to buy his family Christmas presents, he used his money on a more charitable act.

Read the full story below and find out with he did.

Spent what I would have spent on family gifts on something much better IMHO.

I finally had a huge fight with my family.

This had been brewing for a long time this summer.

I don’t think the reason matters.

But I cut off all contact.

This man normally spends $5,000 on Christmas gifts for family.

As such, I didn’t need to bother with gifts this year.

All kids are grown, so no one’s Christmas was ruined.

I usually spend about $5k on parents and siblings.

But this time, he used the money to pay debts of random strangers.

This year, I instead bought batch of debt that was up for collection rather than unappreciated gifts.

There are 1,642 people in upstate New York who won’t hear from a collection agent this season.

What a merry Christmas, indeed! Let’s find out what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

This person is positively surprised.

You are awesome, says this person.

Short and straight from the heart.

People are admiring his act of kindness.

And lastly, bravo!

Not all heroes wear capes!

The Sifter