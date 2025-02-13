Woman Inherits A Motorcycle From Her Late Friend, But When She Refuses To Give It To Her Daughter, She Gets Mad At Her

When someone you cares for passes, it can be a tough time for everyone involved.

And when it comes to settling their estate, things can get messy. Not only are people’s wishes sometimes a bit unclear, there can be some big surprises too – including people acting in ways you would never expect.

Take this story for example. While this woman has inherited her friend’s estate, she is surprised that her daughter thinks she should have a stake in it too.

So she puts her foot down – but that’s only the beginning.

Read on to find out how this mother-daughter relationship hit the rocks.

AITA for refusing to gift my daughter a motorcycle from an estate I inherited? I was appointed the personal representative of my friend/ex-spouse’s estate, which includes a motorcycle. My 32-year-old daughter believes I should give it to her. I have two main reasons for hesitating.

These are good reasons.

First, anything I sell from the estate must go toward settling debts and financing the remodelling of the property, which she is fully aware of. Second, she has a history of financial irresponsibility that I choose not to support. She hasn’t adjusted her lifestyle despite past financial struggles and frequently points out that I “have money” because I travel internationally. For context, I am a retired, single 54-year-old woman.

Let’s see how their relationship got strained.

In the past, I made her an authorized user on my credit card to help her build credit, with strict instructions to use it only for emergencies and to be fully responsible for any charges. However, she once asked to charge a specific amount but exceeded it by $700. She made a few small payments, and I ended up covering the rest—so when she charged $2,500 in July 2023, I insisted she repay it in full. She has only paid off about 50%, and for several months, she didn’t make payments, citing financial difficulties.

And this only got worse.

Her car was repossessed in August 2024, but she currently uses her partner’s vehicle to get around. Before that, she relied on LA’s transit system. She recently told me she doesn’t want her live-in partner to work, which I found frustrating—especially since she still owes me money. In my opinion, if you’re struggling financially, both partners should be working. But ultimately, that’s their choice.

Read on to find out how this descended into an argument.

I told her that owing me money while simultaneously choosing to be in a one-income household felt like a slap in the face. Now, she wants me to gift her a motorcycle, even though I need to sell estate assets to settle debts. To top it off, she says she has surveyed her friends, and they all agree that I’m being mean, unfair, and uncaring. I am still planning to refuse. AITA?

Yikes! This daughter is totally trying to take advantage of her mom.

Good thing the mom has solid boundaries, or it sounds like she wouldn’t have any money left!

Let’s see what the people of Reddit thought about this.

She deserves better.

