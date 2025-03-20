She Was Offered A Great Job Opportunity Near Her Home, But Her Friend Thinks She Made A Big Mistake By Taking The Job

Losing a job is tough, but finding a new one that checks all the boxes? That’s a win—unless it used to belong to a very dramatic friend.

One person took a great opportunity, but now they’re dealing with a bitter ex-employee who thinks they made a huge mistake.

Read on for the story.

AITA for taking a job that my friend was fired from? I (late 20s) lost my job last month and applied for a manager position at a local coffee shop. It pays well, is super close to my house (which is essential since I don’t drive), and is a leadership role—so overall, a great opportunity for me.

But there’s a problem.

The only issue? My friend used to work there and was fired about a year a go. She told me not to take the job, saying it would “destroy my mental health” and that I would “definitely get fired too.”

But his friend might be wrong.

Here’s the thing: I used to work with this friend at another store (where we met), and she was an awful employee. Bad attitude, rude to staff, thought she was better than everyone, and lacked basic skills. This is also the third job she’s been fired from.

It’s not the best friendship.

Our friendship is honestly really toxic. I’ve tried to distance myself multiple times, but she love-bombs me, and I’m an autistic people-pleaser. So somehow, I’m now the maid of honor at her upcoming wedding (but that’s another thread).

Sounds like she’s the right person for the job.

I’ve been at this job for a week now, and I love it. The team is great, super supportive, and the location is ridiculously convenient. I’m someone who gets along with people and does my job efficiently, so I don’t usually have work conflicts, unlike my friend.

Now she’s mad at me for taking the job and keeps saying I made a mistake. So, AITA for ignoring her warnings and taking the job anyway?

Reddit had a lot to say about whether this new manager should worry about getting fired—or just fire their friend.

The verdict? The latter.

This person says there’s zero reason to not have taken the job.

This person says to worry less about the toxic friend and more about herself.

And this person also agrees: NTA to the fullest.

This friendship is starting to feel more like a hostile takeover.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.