New Study Identifies Key Evolutionary Distinctions For The Sundaic Rhino And Proposes A New Name For This Critically Endangered Species

Rhinoceroses are amazing creatures and sadly, they are also very endangered. There are quite a few different species of rhinos and some of them are more critically endangered than others.

A new study that is published in the journal ZooKeys looks more closely at the Sundaic rhino specifically, and digs into its unique evolutionary history. In the study, the scientists propose a new name for the species that will provide a more accurate distinction between it and other types of rhinos.

Sundaic rhinoceros (Rhinoceros sondaicus) and Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicorns) once lived in the same areas. Over time, however, they evolved differently and eventually the areas where they lived separated.

Today, the Sundaic rhino is one of the most endangered mammals in the world according to the IUCN, and it lives in just one small area on Java’s Ujung Kulon peninsula. For this reason, they are often called Javan rhinos.

This species of rhino has a skull that is more slender than others, and their teeth evolved to eat soft foods such as leaves. Their skin is also very interesting, with scale-like polygons spread across their body in a mosaic-like pattern.

Another thing that sets this species apart is that the females do not have a horn. Instead, they have a small protrusion.

The Indian rhino, on the other hand, has teeth that evolved for tough plant materials including grasses. They are also quite a bit larger and have a heavier set body. While still vulnerable, the Indian rhino is doing better and lives in places throughout Myanmar, Nepal, and India.

In the paper, researchers wrote:

“Adaptations of large terrestrial mammals to various environments are linked to the diversity of food items they can consume, which is reflected in the variation of their dental and cranial morphologies. In rhinoceroses, these adaptations are identified in their teeth structure and head posture.”

Many years ago, these rhinos lived in the same areas and may have even evolved from one species millions of years back. Today, however, the differences are distinct and the authors of the paper suggest that the Sundaic rhino be renamed (scientifically at least) to the Eurhinoceros sondaicus to draw attention to their differences.

In a statement, the authors of the study say:

“Recognizing Eurhinoceros sondaicus as a distinct genus provides a more accurate reflection of its evolutionary history and ecological specialization. This refined classification not only enhances our understanding of rhinoceros evolution but also provides a clearer framework for conservation planning, helping to tailor strategies for the protection of these critically endangered animals.”

The more accurately that an animal can be defined, the better they can be understood and hopefully, protected.

These rhinos need our help, and scientists believe that classifying them accurately will help them get it.

