‘We started to notice yellow stuff coming out of his right eye.’ – A Dog Owner Warned People Against Using A Specific Pet Shampoo

We all want our furry friends to be as happy and as healthy as possible.

So if you have any little buddies at home, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a woman named Julissa and she showed viewers what happened when she used a certain kind of shampoo on her dog.

Julissa said she got some shampoo in her dog’s eye when she was giving him a bath and that she washed it out right away.

She told viewers in a text overlay, “After bath time, we noticed that our dog Oliver, was closing his eyes as if he had something in them. This is the new dog shampoo we had purchased from Bath & Body Works and used for the first time on Oliver.”

Julissa continued, “We started to notice yellow stuff coming out of his right eye and looking really irritated so we washed his eye out with a pet eye wash and waited a couple hours and it did not get better so we went to the vet.”

Julissa then wrote, “While driving to the vet, I decided to look on the website to see if this has happened to other pets while using this shampoo or if there was any similar incidents.”

The video showed screenshots of other people reviewing the shampoo, and it didn’t look good…

Julissa wrote that the vet diagnosed Oliver with conjunctivitis and an ulcer in one of his eyes.

She wrote, “Please don’t use this on your pets! Stick to brands who specialize in pet products.”

Check out the video.

@julissa.lozano @Bath & Body Works Please do further research on this! We don’t want any other pets to go through this. And before yall come at me, I know shampoo isn’t supposed to go near their eyes but it was only a little bit that got in and we immediately washed it out.. no other dog shampoo has EVER caused this issue. Please stick to brands/companies who specialize in pets .. we definitely know now! 🫶🏼 #fyp #petshampoo #pets #bathandbodyworks ♬ My baby my baby – madsendlesswrld

That poor little pooch!

I hope he made a full recovery.

