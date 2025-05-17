Dog Owner Isn’t Happy With How Her Shark Vacuum Cleaner Handles Pet Hair

Why do people buy vacuums?

Well, so they can clean their floors and carpets, of course!

It sounds pretty simple, but, according to a TikTokker named Fernanda, it appears that isn’t always the case.

The woman wrote in the video’s caption that the Shark pet vacuum she bought isn’t even a year old yet.

The video shows Fernanda using the vacuum on her floor, but the device doesn’t appear to be very effective.

In fact, the vacuum just pushed the dog hair around the floor and didn’t suck any of it up.

Doh!

Check out the video.

It kind of defeats the purpose of having a vacuum…

That’s rough.

