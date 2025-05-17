Friend Group Bought A Joint Gift Without Consulting Her, But She Was Expected To Chip In Her Hard-Earned Money Anyway

Group decisions are supposed to include everyone, but sometimes it feels like not all voices are heard.

What started as a kind gesture to give their friend a group gift quickly turned into a matter of principle when one friend was asked to chip in for a present she had no part in selecting.

AITA for not willing to split the cost of a group gift when I wasn’t included in the card One of my friends got a new job recently, and some of my friends decided to get her a little gift. I was in the group chat where it got brought up, but I was super busy with studying and didn’t say much. A couple of people were throwing around ideas, and I figured they’d update us later.

Well, last weekend they gave her the gift, which was AirPods Pro, and posted a little photo of her holding them with a card. I didn’t even know they picked something already. I also wasn’t asked to sign the card or even told when they were giving it to her.

Then, that same night, one of the girls Venmo requested me $20 for my “share.” I asked what it was for, and she said, “The gift, obviously,” like I should’ve just known.

I told her I didn’t get to sign the card or even know what they picked. And she said it didn’t matter because I was part of the group and it’s just what we all agreed to. But like… I never agreed. I don’t think I was included. I wasn’t even asked…

After that, they are saying I’m making it awkward and that it’s not about the money, it’s about celebrating a friend. But I kinda feel like I was treated like an afterthought and still expected to pay. AITA?

