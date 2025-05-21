Her Annoying Coworker Wanted To Take Her Lunch Break, But She Made Her Wait Almost A Half Hour

Many employees really look forward to their lunch break.

It’s nice to have a break from work, get something good to eat, and maybe chat with some coworkers away from the office or in the break room.

What would you do if you knew a coworker that really annoyed you wanted to take their lunch break?

Would you mind your own business, or would you look for an opportunity to make them wait as long as possible before leaving?

In today’s story, one woman decides to annoy her coworker as much as the coworker annoys her, and lunch time was the perfect time to do it.

Let’s read all the details.

You want to make me do your work for you? Well, now you can’t take your break. I have a co-worker who is incredibly lazy. She’s never been a hard worker, but within the last year, it’s gotten bad. She could technically retire, but chooses not to, for whatever reason. Which, I wouldn’t mind if you actually did your job, but not only will she never help the office, she doesn’t even get her own damn work done. As you can probably tell, this woman annoys the hell out of me, for a multitude of reasons.

Here’s another thing that bothers her.

We have a system in our office where all customer questions go into the same queue. If it’s an email, a voicemail, part of an online chat conversation with an employee in another department, it goes into this queue. For whatever reason, any time my co-worker encounters a question that will take more than about ten seconds to answer, she assigns it to me. Which yes, I am very knowledgeable about our department, however, this woman has worked here three times as long as I have, and should know these things herself.

Another question led to the perfect opportunity for revenge.

Today, she assigns me a question, and as soon as I read it, I have no idea why she assigned it to me, because she should have assigned it to my boss and/or talked to my boss about it. As mentioned, I assign it to my boss, and then go and tell her about it. During the beginning of our conversation, I overhear said co-worker on the phone, ordering food for lunch. Usually she hangs up the phone, waits about five minutes, and then heads over to pick up the food.

She let her boss drone on and on.

Well, I’m still in my boss’s office, talking about this question. I should probably mention, my manager loves to talk, and while I’m usually trying to slowly back out of her office to end a conversation, this time, I take a seat, and proceed to actively engage. So, the minutes are ticking by, and my co-worker can’t take her break because someone always needs to be office, and obviously, I’m unavailable. At one point, I kind of tilt the chair so I can see her out of the corner of my eye, and I can tell she’s just itching to run out of here, but she can’t leave.

She’ll have to wait just a little while longer…

What should have been, at most, a five minute conversation, turns into a twenty minute conversation. Then, I added a little more revenge because as soon as I left my manager’s office, I ran out of our office to use the restroom, just to delay her break even further. I can’t tell you how satisfied I feel right now.

Her food was probably cold by the time she picked it up (assuming it was supposed to be hot).

This revenge seems pretty fair. Now they’re equally annoyed.

