‘It is nasty because it gets all over your dishes.’ – A Doctor Said People Shouldn’t Use Sponges To Wash Dishes

I don’t think this news is gonna go over very well with some people…

A doctor named Daniel posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why he thinks they need to get rid of sponges when they wash their dishes.

The caption to the video reads, “Why you should never use kitchen sponges.”

Daniel said that kitchen sponges are toxic and full of bacteria and he told his friend he shouldn’t use them.

His friend replied, “Hold on, I didn’t put those there. You brought those with you. I know you did.”

Daniel told viewers, “Remember, I told you they did a study on how these hold bacteria. It is nasty because it gets all over your dishes.”

I guess it’s time to look for some alternatives…

Here’s the video.

Why You Should Never Use Kitchen Sponges 🧽

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a tip.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

He’s a doctor, so we all need to listen up!

