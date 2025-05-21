Roommate Lied About Her Cats Being Fixed, So Now There’s A Surprise Kitten And An Ultimatum

When this pet-loving homeowner agreed to let a renter bring her cat, there was one very clear condition: keep it contained.

Fast forward a year, and now there’s a surprise kitten, a broken promise, and three cats crammed into one tiny room.

Boundaries have been ignored, patience worn thin—and eviction is officially on the table.

AITA for telling my roommate to get rid of a kitten I have a house and rent out one of the rooms that I don’t use. I currently have 2 dogs and a friend of a friend was looking for a place to stay. She said she had a cat and one of my dogs isn’t cat friendly. I told her as long as she’s fine keeping the cat in her room for majority of the day I don’t mind a cat. A couple months go by and as I’m parking I notice two cats in her window. I asked her about it and she said she’s just watching it for a couple days and the second cat isn’t hers. That turned out to be a lie as days turned into months. She said the previous owner of the cat can’t keep it and it will have to go to a shelter if she doesn’t take it in.

Suuuure.

I wasn’t too happy but after talking to some friends I thought what’s one more cat going to do. She seems to take good care of her cat and if she’s fine keeping both in a room I’ll live. One cat was a female and the other was a male and I asked if both or one is fixed and she said they both were Anyways we’ve been living together for a little over a year now. 2 months ago she comes home from work and texts me saying her cat just gave birth and she didn’t know she was pregnant. I was very annoyed because she told me her cats were fixed, how did she get pregnant? I told her she needs to get rid of the cat asap as I don’t want a third living here. That’s 5 animals in one house. She told me she doesn’t want a third cat either and her mom will take it in.

Wonderful.

About 3 weeks pass and I ask her when is her mom going to get the kitten and she says her mom can’t take the cat anymore. I told her I don’t care who takes the cat I just want it gone by the end of the month. It’s been 2 months. Every time I ask her she just says she can’t find a home for the cat. Today I told her if she doesn’t get rid of the cat by the end of next month I’ll have to kick her out. And it turned into an argument. I told her I’m not going to change my mind and I’m set on not wanting another animal in my house and told her it’s not fair to keep 3 cats in a tiny bedroom all day. It’s gross and unsanitary.

The truth hurts.

She ended up going to her room and said I’m being a jerk since she’s trying to get rid of it I feel as though I’ve given her plenty of time to find a new home for the cat. Some of my friends say I shouldn’t be too hard and some agree with me. Do you guys have any advice on what I should do?

Yeah, even the most patient landlord has a limit.

One cat? Fine.

Two? Pushing it.

But three, plus a full-blown lie? Yeah, even the most patient landlord has a limit.

From “just one cat” to a full-blown feline fiasco—this roommate’s lease might expire before the kitten does.

What a mess this has turned into. Especially for the cat.

