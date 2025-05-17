Employee Thought The Deputy Head Was Distributing Supplies Unfairly, So She Thought Of A Way To Quietly Get Even

Being fair means treating every department with equal respect and resources.

What would you do if you thought that wasn’t happening? Would you ignore the situation, or would you try to find a way to change how the resources were distributed?

This woman was helping divide school equipment after a merger when she noticed that management was giving fewer supplies to the nursery.

Sure, Take my printer I used to work for a local authority. The old school and nursery closed for a merger with various other schools and centres, so we had to divide the equipment between the nursery and primary.

Management has always treated the nursery poorly.

Our nursery was the main feeder of pupils for the P1 classes, so although small, they had an important part to play. Management always treated them like the poor cousins for some reason. Crappest supplies, no interest in the careers of the educators, etc.

This woman was boxing 2 printers for the nursery.

There were 25 printers in total. I was boxing up 2 for the nursery and had already boxed up the entire supply of ink in a separate box. The other schools that were closing would be bringing some printers but none of the other nurseries were.

The Deputy Head said only one printer will be sent to the nursery.

Deputy Head came marching in and saw the two printer. He demanded that one be removed as one was more than enough for the ‘new’ nursery. So, I duly gave back one of the printers. But, the Deputy Head hadn’t seen me box up the ink, so I labelled it for the new nursery. All of it. At around £100 a cartridge of which there were at least 25 to 30 cartridges in there.

The new school did get extra ink cartridges.

All the ink that the new school got was what was in the printers and a few spare cartridges from the other schools. There was no money left in the budget, so they had to go begging for more money from the governors/pursors.

While the nursery had a good supply for the succeeding years.

The nursery, according to their office personnel, had an unusually high stockpile and didn’t have to buy any supplies for a few years. As there were lots of people boxing things up, no one person could be held to account for the missing ink. I still giggle every time I walk past the Deputy Head, when they’re waiting at the printer.

When your boss is unfair, you gotta know how to play the game better.

