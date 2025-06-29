Employee Used To Get Overtime Because He Arrived Early, But His Boss Shuts It Down. So They Make Sure To Put Forth No Extra Effort.

Some companies don’t want their employees to work overtime. It could be that they’re concerned about their employees’ work life balance, but usually it’s due to being cheap.

In today’s story, one employee is reprimanded for working a few minutes of overtime, so he decides he’s going to play by the rules from now on.

Don’t want to pay me 10 minutes of overtime? Enjoy zero extra productivity. So recently my workplace has shifted to a timeclock that’s done through an app rather than a physical clock in a room somewhere (doctor’s office). As a result of that, and the fact that I can either be 10 minutes early or 5 minutes late to work because of how traffic is, I’ve been shaving bits of overtime, because I clock in early. Well, I just got an email from my boss saying I can’t clock in early or leave late without prior approval for overtime.

Alright, no extra productivity for you then. I will sit in my car for 10 minutes until it is time to begin work. I will drop everything I’m doing the second my 8 hours is up.

Don’t work one second unless you’re getting paid.

