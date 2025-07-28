She Thought Having A Scale In A Guest Bathroom Was Entirely Normal, But Now She’s Being Called Out For It

Around the time I headed off to college, my family all lived in a house that was very normal with one exception: there were just kinda bathrooms all over the place.

There were 5, to be exact. And lest you envision a mansion, there were only 4 bedrooms. There were as many bathroom as there were people in the house. The ratio was very weird.

Sometimes, it wasn’t even clear what use some of the bathrooms would be, which sounds like the issue our storyteller today initially faced:

AITA for having a scale in my guest bathroom? I 29f own my own house, I live alone and since my house has three bathrooms, I’ve designated one as a guest bathroom, that I try and keep fully stocked for when I have friends of family over. I keep a scale in this bathroom, it is laid out next to the toilet. When I was younger all the relatives would go visit would have scales in their bathrooms so I assumed this was standard practice.

Maybe not STANDARD, but not unusual to have a scale in a bathroom, for sure.

Last night I had some friends over for drinks and board games, the downstairs bathroom was in use so one of the girls (30f) went upstairs to use the guest bathroom. After everyone went home I got a text from her saying it was ****** to leave a scale out like that, and that I was trying to make people feel bad about their weight.

If the mere sight of a scale in a place where scales tend to be makes you feel bad about your weight, that’s an issue to do with some DEEP insecurity on your part.

I don’t really understand why this would be so upsetting, as the scale was just there, she didn’t have to weigh herself, and also it wasn’t even in a place she was supposed to be in. She’s also not over weight at all, and as far as I’m aware she doesn’t have any sort of eating or weight disorders. I’ve been known to not understand a lot of insecurities in others as I am not a very self conscious person and have struggled with putting myself in others shoes for most of my life, so am i [a jerk] for having a scale out in my bathroom?

Here’s what the comments made of this:

Like, this seems pretty normal.

The only thing abnormal is the reaction.

Seems like the reaction is not to scale.

I think your friend has some things to sort out.

