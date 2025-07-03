Woman Encountered A Rude Driver Who Tried To Steal A Parking Spot Meant For Her Husband, So She Switched Cars With Her Husband

Parking lots can bring out the worst in people.

Imagine finding a parking spot in a really crowded parking lot. If you were about to leave but knew your husband was on the way to that same parking lot, would you wish him luck finding a place to park or try to save your current parking spot for him?

This woman was just finishing up a dentist appointment with her daughter.

She came up with a plan so that as they leave, her husband can take her parking spot, but a rude driver threatened to disrupt this plan.

So, she came up with an even better plan that left the rude driver stunned.

Busy parking lot My family goes to the dentist on Saturdays. It’s normally my daughter and I for the first hour and then my husband and son for the next hour’s appointments.

This woman found a parking spot despite a busy day in the area.

This one day, the parking lot was really full as there was a brunch place and a ballet studio in the same complex. Supposedly, there was a recital that day. I circled a bit and got my spot, but coming out, I noticed it was even busier.

She came up with a plan so that her husband could take her parking spot when they arrived.

I texted my son to watch for our car and I would pull out as soon as they were there so they could take my spot. We stayed in the dental office until we saw his car then got in to drive away as soon as he put on his signals to take our spot.

However, a woman sped up and tried stealing her spot.

This woman that came in afterwards went racing down one of the other lanes. She zoomed up and signalled to take our space from the opposite of where my husband was. She wouldn’t move even though I waved my hand and said someone was already waiting for the spot.

So, she parked back in and exchanged cars with her husband.

We had a stand off. I fully drove my car back into the spot, walked over and handed my husband my keys. My daughter and I drove his car home and my husband and son took mine home afterwards. The woman was left there looking stunned.

That was the perfect solution to the problem. I bet the woman was really confused.

If you wanna play the parking game, make sure you have a tag team to play with.

